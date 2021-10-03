GUEST EDITORIAL: Make Open Government Committee effective

But Bewlay has been noticeably absent from the discussions.

And she has certainly been little if any help to government watchdog groups and the media seeking information from the government and in expediting FOIL requests.

If Gov. Hochul is as supportive of government transparency as she claimed in the early days of her administration, she’ll seek a new director of the Committee on Open Government and heed calls from the New York Coalition for Open Government and others to revamp the committee to be less beholden to the governor’s office.

The coalition is not only calling for Hochul to replace Cuomo appointee Bewlay with someone more committed to open government, but also calling for a change in the makeup of the committee. Nine of its 11 members are controlled by the governor.

Among other changes, the coalition wants the board to include representatives from the state comptroller’s office, the attorney general’s office, the media, the Association of Town Clerks, the Association of Counties and open government advocacy groups, as well as to receive an appropriate level of funding and staff to carry out its mission.

Gov. Hochul should commit to making the Committee on Open Government again an effective and independent voice for the people.

The citizens deserve no less.

This editorial was first published Sept. 29 in the Schenectady Gazette.

