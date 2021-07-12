GUEST EDITORIAL: Look out, it's the epidemiologist

Run for your lives, because an epidemiologist walks among us?

All this because President Joe Biden said, “We need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes, door to door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people. … We’re going to put even more emphasis on getting vaccinated in your community, close to home, conveniently at a location you’re already familiar with.”

Door-to-door outreach will only happen where that’s what the community wants, the White House has said. But of course, that hasn’t kept Parson and other Republicans from putting politics ahead of public health.

Because it was Tuesday, Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene responded with another vile Nazi comparison, tweeting, “covid is a political tool used to control people. People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations.”

Governor, could you please press pause on the too-cool-for-COVID posturing that got us where we are in the first place? There is a reason that 93% of Democrats say they either have gotten vaccinated or plan to do so, and only 49% of Republicans say the same.