GUEST EDITORIAL: Let’s honor all our fallen: soldiers and virus victims

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it should be how to empathize for people we have never met and are never likely to meet.

This includes our soldiers, people who face death to save us from facing death.

With millions of Americans fully vaccinated, the daily average of COVID-19 cases has steadily fallen.

The decline has been dramatic, but it has not faded, not yet, and the tragedy it has wrought should remind us of the tragedies our brave fighting men and women have faced since 1776.

“Americans are scared, and I lived with that myself,” Coleen Bowman, whose husband died of cancer after serving in Iraq in 2013, told CNN last year.

Bowman was referring to COVID-19, and to the parallel she saw between the pandemic and war. The similarities, she said, were striking, because she had experienced the impact of both — an impact so stark and dramatic that she knew people, in both instances, who mourned before a friend or loved one had died. It was if they were trying to pre-empt the sorrow they knew was coming.

“There’s a constant fear that the worst is inevitable, and this anticipatory grief, well, that’s what I felt when my husband went off to war,” she said, “and that’s what I’m seeing in my neighbors today.”