Guest editorial: Lax gun laws, scary shootings are everywhere

Unfortunately, it has taken too long to get to this point.

We also must recognize our community is flush with guns. Apparently, it is not hard to get them; new laws at the state level are making it even easier. It’s also discouraging to read reports, like the investigation recently from USA Today and The Trace, which said the federal ATF is too lax when it comes to penalties against gun sellers who commit serious violations.

Sikorski was right about another thing Monday; he was right that we are fortunate that police weren’t talking about the deaths of several people. The idea that nearly 80 gun shots found only glass and building material as their final destination, rather than flesh and bone, sounds to us like the kind of luck we can only count on rarely. The next time, who knows?

It was shocking to see that amount of gunfire in downtown Davenport this weekend, a place where many of us go to have fun, to listen to music or look at the river. Imagine how much more shocking it would have been if those 80 rounds had found a human target, or more than one, rather than an art museum and a pedestrian overpass.

Let’s hope that it doesn’t come to that. Let’s hope that after all the years of talking about a problem we’ve all recognized, that soon we get the results we all want.

This editorial was first published June 9 in the Quad-City Times of Davenport, Iowa.

