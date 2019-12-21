Guest editorial: Lawmakers mustn’t let governor change elections without them

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, is the increase in the number of votes it will take for a minor party to receive statewide ballot access. It made little sense for the commission to take up the issue of minor parties, since it has nothing to do with campaign finance. It’s a move to protect the big two parties. Suspiciously, the limits were set at exactly a spot where it would exclude left-side parties such as Working Families — which can at times compete with Democrats — but would include the somewhat larger Conservative Party, letting that party continue to split the right.

Democrats and Republicans already hold too much dominance. Libertarians, Greens and other smaller parties bring ideas into the public sphere that might not have been heard otherwise. New York should do more to create avenues to the ballot, not restrict them.

There is one final criticism of the commission’s work that should doom it. Too much of its work was done behind closed doors with no opportunity for public input. It’s fine if state legislators want to use the commission’s recommendations as a starting point for meaningful legislative changes, but in no way should the commission’s work become law as it is. The public deserves to have the shape of its election system molded by the legislative process, by legislators who can be held accountable for their votes.

Return to Albany, state legislators, and do the work you were elected to do. The clock is ticking.

This editorial was first published Dec. 18 in The Adirondack Daily Enterprise.

