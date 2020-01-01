GUEST EDITORIAL: It was a year of - sadly - alternative facts

A is for Alabama, and the small corner of it that someone in the White House included _ via Sharpie _ in a drawing of Hurricane Dorian’s path to legitimize the president’s false statement that the state was going to be hit hard.

B is for William Barr and his testimony to Congress that he hadn’t heard complaints from “members of the special counsel’s team” over his summary of Robert Mueller’s report, even though he heard from Mueller himself.

C is for Constitution, and the myth that the Republican Party respects it. For the third time in our nation’s history, a president has been impeached, yet Senate Republicans have already signaled they won’t so much as fake a fair trial.

D is for deficit and lack of concern the GOP showed for it, despite its elimination once being a rallying cry for the party, as members agreed to raise spending by $300 billion in a two-year bipartisan budget deal.

E is for environmentalist and President Donald Trump’s claims to be one, telling reporters that “from Day One, my administration has made it a top priority to ensure that America has among the very cleanest air and cleanest water on the planet.”