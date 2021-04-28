GUEST EDITORIAL: Indifference, taxes, federal policies help weaken New York’s clout in Washington

It’s not only taxes and immigration, though they seem, at least anecdotally, to account for a healthy share of the loss. Some of it is weather. The advent of air conditioning made southern states more palatable to many northerners who had tired of the winter grind. Some of it is opportunity, though that is linked to taxes and other costs of living.

Regardless, with the exception of California — by far the nation’s most populous state, but another known for its high taxes — the states losing representation are in the Rust Belt: In addition to New York, they are Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia – a political mix of red, blue and purple.

We know the old adage about insanity — doing the same thing over and over while expecting a different result. New York needs to make itself more economically hospitable while continuing to push Washington for increased levels of refugee resettlement.

And while it can’t directly affect the weather, it can recognize that the crisis of climate change also creates potential benefits to New York, as well as other Great Lakes states. Buffalo, along with Duluth, Minn., has been cited as a likely climate refuge — no rising seas, no hurricanes, no wildfires. That’s a card New York must learn to play.

In the meantime, it would be wise to continue the essential work of controlling its spending and taxes and increasing the economic opportunities that will attract people to this beautiful state.

