GUEST EDITORIAL: In the safest state, there is still room to improve on COVID

Could action on those questions cause headaches for Vermonters? Of course. But if it actually does mitigate the spread of the delta variant, protect our children and educators, and provide reassurance, why not?

In her statement, the House speaker wrote, “Since the start of the pandemic, Vermont has been leading the nation in our response to COVID, and Vermonters have stepped up heroically, steadfastly, and let evidence-based science guide our policy response. That’s why I am concerned that the Governor’s change in strategy is failing to keep Vermonters, all of us, safe. We need to be more proactive in following guidance from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and ensure that we are doing everything we can to mitigate the spread of the virus. Students, teachers and staff are returning to school this week, and all Vermonters should be confident that everything is being done to protect everyone in these congregate settings.”

She went on: “It is encouraging that our case rate appears to be declining compared to two weeks ago, but Vermonters have consistently asked why we aren’t doing more to prevent the spread of the virus. We have the tools available to protect ourselves, and any step we can take to prevent someone from being hospitalized or succumbing to this virus is worth taking.”