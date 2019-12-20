GUEST EDITORIAL: Impeachment was the right response

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It was nauseating to learn of the Trump-ordered assault on the reputation of Marie Yovanovitch, the highly respected U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, ousted because she was seen as an obstacle to his attempt to bully Ukraine into helping him get re-elected.

The problem for the Democratic presidential candidates is it will be hard to thwart Trump’s re-election. His approval ratings have risen in recent months. The economy is good. Job numbers are up. And the loudest progressive voices call for an agenda that will have some voters in swing states like Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania wondering where the party of Barack Obama and Bill Clinton went.

Consider the nationalization of health care. As a Slate analysis in January made clear, the more voters learn what this would mean, the less they like the idea—especially the versions of “Medicare for all” that require people to end private insurance.

A Gallup Poll a year ago showed 69% of Americans are satisfied with their coverage. In 2010, the last time that Democrats made major changes in health care by adopting the Affordable Care Act, Republicans subsequently picked up 63 seats in the House.

Democrats must win the middle _ of the country and the political spectrum _ to defeat Trump. They will need a better message than Trump’s, one of economic prosperity that resonates with moderates and disenchanted conservatives. If that proves elusive, America may soon become unrecognizable.

