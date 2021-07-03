GUEST EDITORIAL: If you want to take back your life, get a shot

Gov. Andrew Cuomo may have declared an end to the COVID-19 emergency in New York, but the pandemic is hardly over.

The novel coronavirus is still raging around the world, with recent surges in India, Brazil, Argentina, Central America, parts of the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

The United States has yet to reach the epidemiological grail of herd immunity. Despite a glut of vaccines, vaccination in this country appears to have plateaued, with close to a third of the population still unprotected and many of those unvaccinated people refusing to get a shot for one reason or another. That raises concern that vaccine-resistant variants could undo all the progress so far.

Yes, there are bright spots, including the low rate of infections New York is now seeing. Caseloads in the Capital Region are the lowest they’ve been since the novel coronavirus was first detected here in March 2020. Vaccination rates are rising, with 70% of New Yorkers having gotten at least one dose.