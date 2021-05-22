GUEST EDITORIAL: Horse racing needs centralized policing

On May 1, Medina Spirit, a horse trained by Bob Baffert, one of the stars of thoroughbred racing, somewhat unexpectedly won the Kentucky Derby.

About a week later, it emerged that the horse had tested positive for an anti-inflammatory pain-masking drug, throwing his victory into question. Baffert has been suspended by Churchill Downs, and the horse will most likely lose his win if a second sample confirms the first finding.

That wasn’t enough, however, to keep Medina Spirit from running in the next race of the Triple Crown Saturday, the Preakness Stakes, where he finished third. In the Balkanized world of horse racing, there is no central commission to rule on such matters, as there is in most professional sports. Owners of the Pimlico Race Course in Maryland, where the second race is held, declared that “fundamental fairness” compelled them to let Medina Spirit and a second horse trained by Baffert enter the race, after Baffert consented to blood testing, monitoring and medical review of his horses by Maryland authorities.

Medina Spirit has now been banned by New York Racing Association from running in the Belmont Stakes in New York on June 5, the third race of the Triple Crown.