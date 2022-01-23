GUEST EDITORIAL: Hochul’s spending plan aims to thread needle between big spending, fiscal restraint

Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered her first budget proposal on Tuesday, vowing to make New York “the most worker friendly and business friendly state in the nation.” Delivering on the second part will be harder than the first.

The $216 billion budget would make major new boosts in spending on health care, child care and education. It also includes forward-looking investments in infrastructure, transportation and green energy, while building the state’s financial reserves.

Hochul has the good fortune of being governor while the state enjoys a budget surplus, thanks to the billions in pandemic relief aid from the federal government and larger than expected tax revenue. Under Hochul’s predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, the Democratic-controlled Legislature last year passed a $4 billion tax increase on high earners and corporations. Hochul’s plan includes income tax cuts and property tax rebates for low- and middle-class New Yorkers but leaves alone the higher rates on upper-bracket earners.

Fiscal conservatives argue that those tax hikes are a primary reason for the state’s decline in population and, to be sure, it’s something to worry about. More than 300,000 New Yorkers departed last year, more than from any other state.

But it’s hard to sort out the reasons for people leaving in another pandemic-scarred year that disrupted many businesses and led to more workers than ever doing remote work and living wherever they choose. COVID-19 also sharply curtailed international travel and there has been a large migration of employees into new jobs, part of the so-called Great Resignation. Still, New York’s tax burdens work against our efforts to attract businesses from elsewhere.

Hochul acknowledged the exodus of New Yorkers in her State of the State address this month, saying, “We need to take a hard look in the mirror and deal with a harsh reality. Nearly 300,000 New Yorkers left our state last year.”

Robert Mujica, the state’s budget director, gave a media briefing in which he noted that concern about rising violent crime has contributed to the population drain. Mujica said the governor’s proposal for $224 million for gun violence prevention and crime reduction, as well as a $25 billion plan to build up housing to reduce homelessness, could convince more New Yorkers to stay.

“All of those things are designed to bring back normalcy, and when you bring that back we think people will come back,” Mujica said.

With the windfall of federal aid — about $22 billion over four years — comes the concern that the state not commit to costs that will be unsustainable when the gusher runs dry. Hochul made it clear she shares that worry.

“We’re not creating recurring expenses or new programs we can’t pay for,” Hochul said. “So for the first time ever, with smart planning, New York will have no out year gaps. ... All these commitments are either one-time expenditures or are supported by the expectation of a reasonable growth in revenue as projected by our division of budget.”

The governor’s major one-time expenditures include $2 billion in pandemic recovery programs and $1 billion over three years for transit projects. There is also $2.2 billion in property tax relief for New Yorkers making up to $250,000 per year in income; checks will be issued in the fall, during Hochul’s campaign to be elected to a full term.

Other large expenditures include a 7% increase in education funding, a $10 billion multiyear plan to bolster health care in the state, and a multiyear investment of $3.7 billion to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates. Those should meet some of our state’s greatest needs while New York has the money to pay for them, but history shows it’s nearly impossible to roll back such increases when circumstances change.

The governor’s plan will build up the state’s depleted cash reserves to 15% of operating expenses. That’s a welcome move, though it falls short of the 17% benchmark that many fiscal analysts recommend.

“You have to prepare for the rainy days, even when there’s not a cloud in the sky, because ... the rain – or where I come from, the snow — eventually does fall,” Hochul said.

The governor plays the predominant role in shaping New York’s budget, but now she must negotiate with the Legislature and there is little doubt that lawmakers and other special interests will come to her with hat in hand, pleading for even more funding. That could turn into a “feeding frenzy,” in the words of Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission watchdog group. With the increases she has already proposed, Hochul will have to guard against that if she is to show that she can make historic investments while also improving the state’s dreary business climate.

