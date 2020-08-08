GUEST EDITORIAL: Gohmert isn't the only bad example in Congress

This sort of denial leads to unnecessary tragedy, as was driven home by the death of Herman Cain. The former pizza magnate and Republican presidential candidate tested positive for the coronavirus nine days after attending Trump’s June 20 campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla. — where he was shown in a number of photos sitting close to other attendees without a mask.

Elected officials have a particular responsibility both to model responsible behavior during this pandemic and to take extra precautions so they don’t become super spreaders. ...

The danger extends far beyond Capitol Hill. Members of Congress have an essential and unusually public, mobile job. In any given week, hundreds of members jet back and forth across the country, some to coronavirus hot spots. Representative Kay Granger is currently self-quarantining after sitting next to a non-masked Gohmert on a flight back to Washington from their home state of Texas on July 26.

Representative Raúl Grijalva, Democrat of Arizona, has been self-quarantining as well, after chairing a hearing on July 28 that Gohmert attended, at times unmasked. On Saturday, Grijalva announced that he had tested positive for the virus. Who knows how many other people Gohmert may have exposed?