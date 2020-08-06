GUEST EDITORIAl: Florida shows the country what not to do

On Tuesday, the state reported 247 more deaths since Monday, pushing the grim total of people lost past 7,500.

With this virus, the death count always lags behind the infection count. It takes some days for the disease to claim its victims. And it takes days after that for a fatality to make its way into the statistics. So, it is possible that the state’s death toll, too, is at or near a peak and will soon decline.

Perhaps the coronavirus’ wild ride through Florida, which began its roar in early June, looks to be slowing down. But keep in mind what that spree has done. A tremendous amount of virus is now spread around America’s third-most populous state. Many people carrying it don’t even know it.

This means that, in Florida as in New York, no one can let their guard down.

Remember, too, the nation is now in a new phase with the coronavirus, different from March and April when much of the country was shut down. As Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, said Sunday on CNN, the virus “is extraordinarily widespread.”