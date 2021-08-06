GUEST EDITORIAL: Florida is reeling from COVID while DeSantis dithers

This is what Florida has in Ron DeSantis: A tough-talking governor who is paralyzed by inaction in the face of the latest COVID-19 outbreak.
He’s terrified that taking decisive action might anger the vaccine-hesitant base he’s increasingly reliant on to propel him to a presidential nomination in 2024.
DeSantis appears to have learned a political lesson after making an innocuous comment on July 21 that the shots were “saving lives.” After a conservative backlash — they called him a “sellout” for promoting vaccines — DeSantis got right back to what he does best: ignoring the outbreak, the suffering, the deaths, and instead jetting around the state and roaring about how uncomfortable masks are.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey had the guts to say what’s true: That the COVID surge now overwhelming hospitals is the fault of people who won’t get vaccinated.
Not our governor. He’s too busy with photo ops at restaurants where, instead of focusing on encouraging vaccinations, he’s holding pep rallies to gin up opposition to mask requirements and hostility toward the Centers for Disease Control.
On Friday, at a Cape Coral restaurant called Two Meatballs, DeSantis hosted a 50-minute political rally that consisted of the governor thundering about mask mandates for schools, then inviting “guest speakers” to pile on.
He’s going to all the wrong places.
DeSantis needs to summon enough courage to visit hospitals filled with sick patients, not restaurants planted with adoring supporters. He needs to be talking with nurses, doctors and administrators about the crush of COVID patients they’re facing.
He needs to line health-care professionals up behind a podium and invite them to tell stories about treating critically ill patients who wish they had gotten the vaccine that probably would have spared their suffering. About families losing loved ones for no good reason. About the exhaustion health-care workers are feeling.
He needs to publicly and forcefully counter what seems like a bottomless well of ignorance about these miraculous vaccines that so many of his fellow Floridians refuse to take.
This is what we urged him to do — begged him to do — in an editorial two weeks ago.
The governor was having none of it.
After the week’s whirlwind tour of local restaurants, DeSantis took the weekend off, according to his daily schedules. Maybe to watch Olympic athletes set records as Florida was setting its own pandemic records for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
On Saturday, the headline was 21,683 new COVID-19 cases, a new record.
On Sunday, the federal government reported 10,207 new hospitalizations in Florida, another record. (That record was eclipsed on Tuesday, with Florida reporting 11,515 people hospitalized.)
Don’t forget, throughout the pandemic DeSantis has been dismissive of case numbers, instead focusing on the number of people getting sick as a better yardstick for measuring the pandemic’s severity.
By his own measure, the pandemic is as bad as it’s ever been.
Florida leads the nation in the overall rate of hospitalizations. It has more than twice as many people hospitalized as California, with has a population twice as big as Florida’s.
And on Monday, the Tampa Bay Times reported Florida has the highest rate of pediatric COVID hospitalizations in the nation.
Our state’s seven-day average of reported deaths is No. 1 in the nation, too, again easily exceeding the average for California.
Mary Mayhew, once DeSantis’ health secretary and now president of the Florida Hospital Association, painted a dire picture on Monday, telling a cable news host that the people now hospitalized are much younger than before.
You wouldn’t know it from listening to DeSantis, but Florida is suffering.
While DeSantis’ strategy is to pretend these statistics don’t exist, or to wave them away, his surrogates are busy spreading disinformation.
His state-funded spokeswoman, Christina Pushaw, took aim on Twitter at an Orlando Sentinel article on Sunday that quite correctly pointed out the governor’s virtual silence on vaccines since his early and successful rollout of the shots to Florida’s senior population last spring.
Pushaw’s disingenuous retort was that, during Friday’s Cape Coral restaurant event that lasted nearly an hour, the governor made a lame, passing mention that “vaccines provide good protection against serious illness.” Please. That’s hardly a resounding or passionate endorsement.
And despite the influx of COVID patients filling hospitals and ICUs to capacity in places like Orlando, Jacksonville and Tallahassee, Pushaw attempted to downplay the severity by noting that hospitals statewide still have beds.
As if a COVID patient in Tallahassee should drive on down to Jackson Memorial in Miami to find an open bed.
Meanwhile, hospitals across the state have returned to COVID-driven policies of delaying elective surgeries and limiting or barring visitors.
And once again, the health-care workers this editorial board honored as Central Floridians of the Year are are being asked to do the impossible because their neighbors won’t get vaccinated and their governor doesn’t act like he cares one bit.
It’s odd that the governor should display so little fortitude in this fight against the pandemic, considering his service as an attorney in the U.S. Navy, which included a deployment to Iraq.
We have no expectation that he’ll impose mask mandates or allow lockdowns.
Fine.
But he can stop blathering on about what’s not going to happen and start barnstorming the state to promote the solution that’s right there, right in front us — vaccines.
This editorial was first published Aug. 3 in the Orlando Sentinel.