GUEST EDITORIAL: Florida is reeling from COVID while DeSantis dithers

He’s going to all the wrong places.

DeSantis needs to summon enough courage to visit hospitals filled with sick patients, not restaurants planted with adoring supporters. He needs to be talking with nurses, doctors and administrators about the crush of COVID patients they’re facing.

He needs to line health-care professionals up behind a podium and invite them to tell stories about treating critically ill patients who wish they had gotten the vaccine that probably would have spared their suffering. About families losing loved ones for no good reason. About the exhaustion health-care workers are feeling.

He needs to publicly and forcefully counter what seems like a bottomless well of ignorance about these miraculous vaccines that so many of his fellow Floridians refuse to take.

This is what we urged him to do — begged him to do — in an editorial two weeks ago.

The governor was having none of it.

After the week’s whirlwind tour of local restaurants, DeSantis took the weekend off, according to his daily schedules. Maybe to watch Olympic athletes set records as Florida was setting its own pandemic records for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.