GUEST EDITORIAL: Federal requirement needed for independent redistricting

Here we go. Despite a constitutional amendment approved in 2014, there will be nothing remotely like independent redistricting in New York this year. The process is moving to a state Legislature controlled by Democrats, who will do their best to solidify and perpetuate their advantage.

It’s not how an honest democracy would work but, sad to say, it’s also how most other states — red and blue — manage the once-a-decade work of redrawing legislative districts. It’s an essential task, the only way for states and lower governments to hew to the constitutional requirement of “one person, one vote.”

As people come of age, move or die, the population of legislative districts fluctuates, inevitably giving some greater representation than others. For that reason, lines are redrawn to equalize their numbers following each decade’s census.

But because redistricting has been allowed to become politicized, the process works this way: Politicians decide which voters they want in their districts, then draw the boundaries to produce an advantage. That is to say, the politicians choose their voters before voters ever get to choose their politicians. Hence the infamous “earmuff district” that once connected Erie and Niagara counties with the Rochester area by means of a highway near Lake Ontario.

In New York, that was supposed to change — at least a little — following the 2014 constitutional amendment that created what could have been a marginally better system, had it been implemented with diligence. It wasn’t, and this week, the process reverted from the putatively bipartisan commission to the state Legislature, which Democrats control by supermajorities. The only saving grace is the rules from that amendment that prohibit drawing district lines to favor candidates or parties.

Predictably, both sides are blaming the other. Democrats say they tried, but Republicans just wouldn’t be serious. Republicans say Democrats were never interested in a bipartisan process. Likely, both are true — and would be true even if Republicans controlled the Legislature. When political parties have the chance to seize an advantage, they will. In that, they’re no different from any other interest group.

But they aren’t serving the public interest — assuming, that is, that the public remains interested in competitive elections, real debate and creative thinking. Politicians are more attuned to their districts when they must address the needs of a politically diverse population. When their re-election isn’t a lock, they are less likely to be beholden to extreme voices.

It’s possible to have some sympathy for the state’s Democrats. They know that in red states, including Texas and Florida — both more populous than New York — districts are being gerrymandered to artificially increase Republican electoral victories. When the issue is competition with other states, none is going to do less than it can to benefit its interests. After the 2020 census, Texas redrew its lines twice, after an interim election bolstered Republican clout.

As with campaign finance, it’s unreasonable to expect politicians not to exploit the rules to the maximum possible when they know their opponents are doing the same. The country needs a federal requirement for truly independent redistricting. Until that happens, this is what we have.

This editorial was written by The Buffalo News editorial board and first appeared in that publication.

