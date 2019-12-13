GUEST EDITORIAL: Facebook needs to face the ugly truth

It's one thing for social media giants to let their platforms be used as agents of foreign powers to manipulate the American people, sow social discord and disrupt democracy.

Our elected leaders and even the courts appear willing to abide that disgrace.

But it is altogether another thing to stand by while social media companies facilitate the work of sex traffickers who groom and exploit children and then see those companies use federal law as a shield against taking any real responsibility for what happens on their websites.

That has long been the secret of Big Tech's consolidation of power and influence _ a bad law. And that is the reason that a small number of tech companies have captured near-monopolistic market share _ because of a provision in the 1996 Communications Decency Act that gives them almost blanket immunity from liability for what people post on their sites.

Forget about fake news. To Big Tech, child sex trafficking and other horrible abuses aren't really their problem _ at least not when it comes to taking legal responsibility for the way their sites are used as mediums of exchange for this sort of terrible material.

Maybe, though, that is about to change, and maybe Texas will lead the way.