GUEST EDITORIAL: Expand COVID-19 testing in New York's prisons

A concerted COVID-19 testing effort at some New York state prisons shows that the virus is still a big problem and that continued widespread testing is essential.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said this week that nearly all the inmates at four Hudson Valley prisons were recently tested and 148 tests came back positive. The facilitywide testing follows the results of testing in July that found 77 positive cases among older inmates who had been showing no symptoms.

Identifying so many positive cases — especially among asymptomatic inmates — tells us that DOCCS needs to make testing every one of its inmates a priority. New York has tested about 23% of its 37,000 inmates but lags far behind the California and Florida prison systems.

Increased testing is especially pertinent now because DOCCS is in the midst of a phased-in return of non-essential employees and a restart of family visitation, inmate programming, inmate transfers and intakes from local jails.