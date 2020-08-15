GUEST EDITORIAL: End attack on Postal Service and voting by mail

But the cautionary letter from a top postal official must be regarded seriously as an ominous threat because of the surrounding climate. President Donald Trump has mounted incessant attacks against all-mail elections, falsely accusing them of fraudulence. These have been accompanied by diligent subversion of the Postal Service.

Special treatment is important because other mass mail can take up to 10 days to deliver. Washington voters can change their addresses up until eight days before an election and receive a mailed ballot, so a 10-day delivery delay could mean ballots aren’t received until too late.

Washington’s elections officials can work around this and buy pricey postage for the late ballots. Similarly, state voters can overcome the challenges by using county drop boxes or mailing their postage-paid envelopes extra early. But none of this ought to be necessary. The undermining of the United States Postal Service as a part of the war on accessible American elections must end immediately.

Washington was the second state to go to all-mail elections, after Oregon. Today, there are five such states and more are weighing it publicly, their decisions accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The full federal government should be working diligently to ensure the Postal Service can provide a strong foundation for this growing mail-election architecture.