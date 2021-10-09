GUEST EDITORIAL: Democrats must stay in the middle

But Roosevelt enjoyed a Democratic supermajority built on his own coattails, never mind two electoral victories with 57% and then 60% of the vote. Johnson, who won 61% of the vote, enjoyed a similar buffer. Both presidents had an irrefutable claim on a mandate.

By contrast, President Joe Biden won by a total of less than 45,000 votes when you figure in the machinations of the Electoral College and note the vote counts in the states — Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin — that put him over the top.

Despite all the failings of Donald Trump, the kind of inept, narcissistic, scorched-earth opponent who should have been toast, Democrats did not enjoy a sweeping rise to power in the last election. In fact, they barely squeaked by in the Senate, winning only because Georgia election rules mandated a runoff. They were not expected to gain both of those seats after the first go-round, and they probably only did so because the spurned Trump started to enact his signature mischief, casting evidence-free doubt on electoral fairness and basically telling his people to stay home rather than enable a corrupt system.

That made it possible for the unlikely win. But even then, the Democrats could only manage to gain power in the Senate based on the tie-breaking vote of the vice president.