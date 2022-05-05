GUEST EDITORIAL: Costs of electric school buses don’t add up – until you factor in the price of inaction

On paper, the numbers don’t add up: Electric school buses cost more than diesel ones and the fuel savings don’t account for the difference.

But add in what we know about a warming climate (and the ever-rising costs that trail it) along with the tendency of tech costs to slide and the calculation becomes all but irresistible. In moving toward electric buses, here and around the country, governments are placing a wager that the long-term benefits will outweigh the immediate and operational costs. If it’s not a sure bet, it’s a well-educated one.

New York is betting big. It is requiring all school districts to start purchasing zero emission buses in five years and for all 50,000 of their buses to be electric by 2035.

It’s important for governments to set goals for big projects — that’s how we got to the moon — but the logistics, including the costs, can be intimidating, if not overwhelming. Washington and Albany should be planning to shoulder a large share of the expense.

Electric cars figure to be dominant in the coming years. General Motors, for example, has committed to selling only zero-emission vehicles by 2035 and to be carbon-neutral by 2040. Other carmakers are announcing their own moves.

But things have to happen before then. For one, there need to be enough charging stations and enough affordable electricity to supply them. And while the range of fully charged electric vehicles has increased significantly over the past decade, it needs to continue to lengthen while charging times need to decrease.

Still, these are necessary changes. We see the need reflected in warming ocean temperatures, loss of polar ice, more frequent hurricanes and more catastrophic wildfires. Inevitably, there are those who remain in denial, but even the White House of former President Donald Trump concluded that climate change is real and driven by human activity, including the use of fossil fuels. We ignore it at our peril and, worse, at the peril of future generations who will evaluate what Americans of the early 21st century did with the information they had.

The school bus change is already underway. As The News reported, the Bethlehem Central School District, near Albany, was one of the first in New York to adopt electric buses. The district bought five last May, though supply chain problems have delayed their delivery. Other districts may find inflation affecting costs.

In Massachusetts, Boston plans to convert its fleet of 700 buses to electric by 2030. Here, outside of schools, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority expects its first electric buses this year.

Blue Bird, a prominent manufacturer, already has electric school buses operating in North Dakota, Minnesota and Quebec. Their models perform well in cold weather — a key consideration for Western New York — and since most buses are idle between their morning and afternoon routes, recharging time is not an issue.

One of the conundrums of moving away from fossil fuels is that much of the damage already done has been the result of private-sector manufacturing and business practices. The harm — at least in most cases — was done unknowingly and unintentionally but, regardless, the public sector is picking up the costs in damage recovery and reconsidered infrastructure. In this state, that prominently includes the New York City subway system, which was inundated by the 2012 floods of Hurricane Sandy.

In the case of schools, of course, the public sector is fully on the hook, but the costs of buses, charging stations and other necessities isn’t equally manageable. Poorer urban and rural districts may find it less affordable than some wealthier, suburban schools. All will likely need help from higher governments.

The project won’t be easy and it won’t be cheap, but it is essential. If anything, we are starting late.

This editorial was written by The Buffalo News editorial board and first appeared in that publication.

