GUEST EDITORIAL: Best news of 2019 was 10 years of economic growth

There are now some American cities as nearby as Iowa _ Ames and Iowa City _ with jobless rates at or below 1.6%. Both are college towns, you might notice, but Dubuque checks in at 1.9%. Illinois has higher unemployment (3.9%) than Iowa (2.6%), Indiana (3.2%) and Wisconsin (3.3%), but people everywhere are working _ both collecting paychecks and gaining experience that helps lead to career advancement. What a remarkably positive situation.

The strength of the jobs economy is one of those good-news stories that doesn’t receive its due, even with the stock market in record territory. When the Brookings Institution asked 10 of its scholars to identify the most important stories in economics over the last decade, none mentioned the 50-year low in unemployment. They preferred to talk about the risk of low interest rates, income inequality and other issues. Not one word about job growth. Really?

Pessimism seems to be spread by economists and analysts who are so surprised by the longevity of this growth cycle that they spend their time trying to debunk it by anticipating the next recession. Their predictions have been wrong. Other skeptics, including those seeking the Democratic nomination for president, criticize the free market system for its excesses and instability.