GUEST EDITORIAL

GUEST EDITORIAL: ArriveCan app is helping to turn this tourist season into a third consecutive disaster

photo 1

Cross-border traffic has not bounced back to pre-pandemic levels as many business owners and government officials had hoped. The need to use the ArriveCan app, mandated by Ottawa, is a primary cause, critics say.

 Derek Gee, The Buffalo News

At risk of arguing with its pandemic success, Canada is too timid at relaxing cross-border COVID regulations. It’s hurting both countries and, at this point, to no discernible public health benefit.

The issue is in our neighbor’s ArriveCan app, which anyone entering the country — including Canadians returning home — must complete. It’s discouraging travel in both directions at a time when business and government leaders thought it would bounce back.

In many ways — principally its significantly lower COVID-19 mortality rate — Canada’s management of the pandemic has been far better than this country’s. Perhaps because of that record, though, it has been slow to acknowledge changing conditions, to the detriment of the economies on both sides of the border.

In truth, the app shouldn’t be that difficult for most travelers to manage. It’s less demanding than it was earlier this year when, in addition to requiring proof of vaccination, it also demanded a negative COVID test. That element has been dropped, as has the need for vaccinated visitors to identify a place where they will isolate if they become infected. Now, the requirements are appropriate proof of identity such as a passport or enhanced driver’s license, proof of vaccination and travel plans.

But, straightforward or not, the need to jump through those hoops is persuading many travelers to stay on their side of the line. The consequence can be felt in stores, restaurants, entertainment venues and other outlets that rely on cross-border travel. It’s true on both sides of the Niagara River and in other communities along the 3,000-mile border.

By contrast, entry to the United States requires only the usual documents and disclosures, along with proof of vaccination — shown at the border on request, not uploaded into an app. But for travel to return to pre-pandemic levels, travel in both directions needs to be as easy as possible. The Canadian government is standing in the way.

Many businesses and public officials on both sides of the border had hoped that this would be the tourist season when travel bounced back to — or at least near — pre-pandemic levels. In Western New York and in Ontario, retailer and entertainment venues rely on visitors from the other country. Here, sports teams also calculate that audience into their business plans.

But it hasn’t happened. For too many travelers, it is simply easier to go somewhere else than to deal with what looks like a hassle, and an unnecessary one, at that. And that hassle will continue, at least through September, based on a recent decision by the Canadian government to extend the ArriveCan requirement at least that long.

Public officials continue to push back on this increasingly harmful policy. Once COVID-19 vaccines became broadly available, Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, pushed both countries to responsibly relax their travel rules. He’s spoken with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about it and with Canada’s ambassador to the United States. This week, he spoke out again.

“At a time when most people are getting back to a semblance of normality, the border communities in the U.S. and Canada are not nearly where they should be,” he said, identifying it as an unnecessary hindrance: “People will just do different things.”

In Canada, mayors, members of Parliament and transportation officials are also raising alarms. They should all keep it up. Ottawa needs to understand the jeopardy.

In the meantime, reluctant travelers should at least try the app, or the website. It’s not that hard and people on the other side of the border will welcome the visit.

This editorial was first published in The Buffalo News.

