GUEST EDITORIAL: American culture rests on Native American culture

Dear CNN commentator Rick Santorum,

In recent televised comments you said that “there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture,” implying that Christian European settlers built this country from nothing.

To set the record straight, this is offensively incorrect. Such words indicate a fundamental misunderstanding of the melting pot of cultures that is these United States.

As a former Pennsylvanian senator and U.S. presidential candidate, you should know better.

As a current voice of conservatism with a broad platform, you must do better.

Do you enjoy corn, Mr. Santorum? Or perhaps peanuts, pumpkins, squash or melons? Native Americans were responsible for genetically modifying many crops that still permeate a typical Westerner’s diet. Settlers arriving in the “New World” would never have survived if the native tribes had not shared their farming techniques with them.

How about rubber, kayaks, certain early forms of analgesic or the game of lacrosse? These tribal cultures you so readily dismissed have cast shadows stretching to today, with their discoveries and practices continuing to influence American lives.