GUEST EDITORIAL: All American Indian team names should be dropped

Alas, morality was not a factor in Washington principal owner Dan Snyder’s decision to drop the name. In 2013, Snyder declared, “We will never change the name. NEVER — you can use all caps.”

Snyder’s enlightenment came only after three major corporate sponsors — FedEx, Nike and Pepsi — were pressured by their investors to follow through on the values of diversity and inclusion the companies professed to hold.

FedEx threatened to strip its name from the team’s home stadium in Landover, Maryland — a move that would cost Snyder $45 million. Nike stopped selling team apparel on its website. Meanwhile, Washington, D.C., officials made it clear to Snyder that unless the team name was changed, they would block construction of a new stadium inside the District. The financial pressure forced Snyder’s hand.

The NFL, in its typically meek fashion, took no position on changing the Washington team’s name until after the deed was done. The league had a golden opportunity to use its tremendous cultural and financial influence to make its sport more welcoming and inclusive — the way the NBA and Nascar did in controversies over Black Lives Matter and the Confederate battle flag. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell whiffed.