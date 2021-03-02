GUEST EDITORIAL: After deaths like Daniel Prude's, police reform is a necessity

We entrust law enforcement officers to protect the innocent and the vulnerable.

We expect they will use their training and their judgment and their humanity to reach the best possible outcomes when called to respond to situations ranging from violent crimes to personal crises.

By those measures, Daniel Prude should still be alive.

A grand jury called by state Attorney General Letitia James decided that the Rochester police officers whose actions contributed to Prude’s death last year should not be charged with a crime.

This decision, however, cannot be the end of the story. The U.S. Justice Department should determine whether the officers should be charged with violating Prude’s civil rights.

There is plenty of precedent for such an investigation.

A federal grand jury has been empaneled to consider whether a Minneapolis police officer should be charged for violating the late George Floyd’s civil rights last Memorial Day. The officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nine minutes while Floyd struggled to breathe.