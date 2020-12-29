GUEST EDITORIAL: Accommodating Trump's autocratic impulses is a road to disaster

Meanwhile, responding to suggestions of martial law from some of those in Trump’s orbit, the Army chief of staff, Gen. James C. McConville, and Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy declared recently that “there is no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of an American election.”

Americans can appreciate these statements — while feeling horrified that they are necessary. Necessary for Army brass to say that the military will not help stage a coup. Necessary for the attorney general to make clear that federal law enforcement authorities will not help the president overturn an election he lost.

What seems increasingly likely is a Capitol Hill fight on Jan. 6, in which a distressingly large number of Republican lawmakers might move to strike the electoral votes of several swing states in a desperate effort to deny Americans their duly elected government. A cabal of House conservatives has been plotting at the White House with Trump and Vice President Pence. Pence’s presence is notable, because he will preside over the electoral vote counting at the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.