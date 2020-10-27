For Big Tech, a reckoning is coming, finally

According to the Justice Department’s complaint, Google has used exclusive contracts with manufacturers and mobile phone services to make sure the company would be the default search service on browsers and mobile devices, and to guarantee that its apps would be placed prominently on products’ screens.

Google argues consumers are free to choose other services for their searches.

With California and three dozen other states still investigating Google, more cases will be filed on issues such as whether Google competes unfairly by favoring its own products (such as YouTube and Google Maps) in its search results, and whether Google inappropriately uses its advertising network to boost its own products.

The lesson of the Microsoft case that seems apt here is not that it’s illegal to be big and successful. It is that aggressive tactics used to grow and succeed can not be used to maintain dominance. Monopolies aren’t necessarily illegal, but efforts to preserve them are.