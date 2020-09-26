Following pandemic rules is saving thousands of lives

You will always be able to find inconsistencies and absurdities in a law. An experienced driver in a well-maintained car is a lot safer going 66 on the highway than a new driver in a worn-out car going 65. But each mile per hour faster gets a little more dangerous, and since speed can be measured, it is subject to legal restriction.

If we set the speed limit at 95 mph, the highways would be strewn with blood, and if states set no pandemic rules, including on movement from one area to another, our morgues would be overflowing.

Limits have to be set, even though we know that, sometimes, people will ignore them, and other times, people will be forced to quarantine who really don’t have to.

We are dealing with unpredictable human beings, some of whom are doing their best in uncertain circumstances. We are also dealing, unfortunately, with people who are not doing their best but are flouting the rules without regard to the danger that creates for others.

We have seen, in dramatic fashion, what strict rules and coherent enforcement can accomplish. Early on, New York was in the worst shape in terms of infection and death. The huge improvement in our circumstances can be credited to an aggressive state response and the millions of New Yorkers who have stayed home, worn masks and generally been careful.