At this rate, Cynthia Hyde might drive Thurman into bankruptcy before the election, never mind what could happen afterward, if she gets re-elected.
We have learned recently from police that criminals using fake checks stole more than $20,000 from the town’s highway account last month. That episode followed another one in March, when criminals used a fake check to steal $900 from a town account.
After the March episode, Cynthia Hyde, the town’s supervisor and chief financial officer, was supposed to take steps to ensure nothing like that happened again. She closed some town accounts but failed to close the highway account.
She was supposed to be monitoring the accounts on a daily basis, but the bad checks — 58 of them — were cashed over a three-week period in September without her noticing.
“I’ve never seen such incompetence. There’s no excuse for it,” said the town’s highway superintendent, Patrick Wood.
We agree.
We also agree with Susan Shepler, who is running against Hyde for the supervisor’s job, who said, “She wasn’t doing her job. That’s negligence. That’s our tax money.”
Every taxpayer in Thurman should be furious over this, and we imagine they are.
You have free articles remaining.
Hyde has offered no explanation. We heard nothing from her on any subject this year, because she refused to come in and speak with The Post-Star editorial board.
Two years ago, Hyde beat Shepler in a race for supervisor. We endorsed Shepler, but said we supported Hyde’s vows to work cooperatively with members of the Town Board, move past longstanding divisions in the town and seek compromise. We did, however, express some skepticism about her sincerity, and her actions since then have shown that skepticism was justified.
Hyde has not healed the town’s divisions. She has not compromised. At times, she has improperly refused to carry out actions passed by a majority of the board.
Even worse, in the case of the stolen money, she failed to carry out the duties of her job, leading directly to the loss of thousands of dollars in public money. Then, she hid that loss for days from other town officials, which meant the town could not respond quickly.
It is enough that Hyde has shown she is not capable of doing the job. It is enough that her continued tenure as supervisor would risk more fiascos like this one.
But Susan Shepler is a fine candidate, with experience in financial administration — she handled purchasing and accounts payable for a downstate school district — and experience on the Town Board, where she served as the deputy supervisor under Evelyn Wood, who was supervisor before Hyde.
Shepler also emphasizes the importance of cooperation and compromise, and we believe in the sincerity of her intentions. She probably won’t be able to win over every resident of Thurman, but if most people believe, as we do, that she is able to carry out her duties well and determined to work in the best interests of the town, that should be enough for her to win the election.
Shepler has shown she is devoted to the community. She is president of the town Youth Commission and has worked to organize fun events for local youths and the whole community.
She presents herself in a straightforward but non-confrontational way. When asked why she wants to take on the supervisor’s job, with its inevitable headaches, she said, “I don’t like sitting back and seeing what’s happening to our town, to the people of our town.”
Shepler has the skills and the character to do the supervisor’s job in Thurman and we urge the town’s voters to give her the opportunity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.