Stephen Baratta moved to Glens Falls five years ago from the Poughkeepsie area, and he has been busy since then. He sits on the city Zoning Board of Appeals. He ran for Common Council, losing to Scott Endieveri. He sits on the community advisory board for the Adirondack Health Institute, a local nonprofit organization that works to support medical providers and improved community care; and he has worked locally and nationally on advocating for HIV and AIDS prevention and treatment.
He has some bold ideas. He is working with other local people, for example, on a zero waste committee whose aim is, through reuse and recycling and composting, to reduce the local community’s waste stream, if not all the way to zero then at least as close as possible. He wants to see the trash incinerator in Hudson Falls closed but recognizes that we all have a responsibility and can make a difference in the effort to improve the quality of the air we breathe. He emphasized the value of the process in working toward this ambitious goal – working with county and town and city governments, educating the public.
On other issues, such as the distribution of sales tax to Warren County municipalities, he was sensible and straightforward. The current distribution, based on assessed value, is inequitable, he said, since it favors a minority of taxpayers in a few lucky towns with a lot of lakefront property. The proposal to raise the county sales tax from 7% to 8% does not address that basic question of unfairness, he said, and he is right. On the occupancy tax, he questioned the propriety of using the revenue for purposes other than the direct promotion of tourism, which was the original justification for the tax.
You have free articles remaining.
Dan Bruno is a self-employed engineer who has been the longtime chairman of the city Planning Board, taking a practical, non-ideological, non-adversarial approach to the job. He sets aside his personal point of view to consider the criteria in the city’s code, he said, and that is the right way to handle that responsibility. He enjoys meeting applicants and learning about their projects, and we believe his interest, dedication and expertise has been of great value to the city over the years. He is interested in infrastructure and renewable sources of energy and supports the county’s continuing efforts at conservation (although we were puzzled to hear him express skepticism about global warming).
Voting for a county supervisor to represent Glens Falls on the 20-person county board is not like voting for a member of the seven-member city council (including the mayor and councilperson at large). The county board is unwieldy and slow to react and, often, frustratingly slow to accomplish much. The county board needs people with bold ideas who won’t just blend in with the crowd, and Baratta has shown he also can work with others to get things done. Baratta is the best candidate to represent Ward 4 on the county board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.