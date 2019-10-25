Evera Sue Clary’s first two years as supervisor have been challenging.
Besides the normal learning curve for a first term supervisor, she was left with the aftermath of a divisive battle over a Dollar General store while also continuing to have to deal with small details regarding the dissolution of the village. But those issues paled next to the news that the town might lose its only health care facility.
Clary recounted how she first heard that Glens Falls Hospital was closing the clinic a year ago.
“From my desk, I look out at the Salem Health Center,” Clary said. “I never saw a sign, or heard anything that it was closing. We all remember what happened to Mary McClellan.”
After the word got out — from employees at the clinic — Clary got on the phone with Sen. Betty Little and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner.
“I remember talking to Betty and she said, 'You should have been the first one they called, and I should have been the second,’ ” Clary said.
With both Little and Woerner alerted, the hospital eventually relented and kept the facility open two days a week. But Clary is not taking anything for granted.
“Honestly, I look across the street to see if they are still there every day,” Clary said, while acknowledging she has not been able to rekindle new talks. “They are pretty hard to communicate with. If I was in Glens Falls, I would be on the edge.”
Instead of accepting the current situation, Clary has been part of talks with Hudson Headwaters that could bring a mobile van to the community. She wants to be prepared.
“This is the No. 1 priority,” Clary said. “Greenwich and Cambridge (health facilities) are not much better than Salem.”
Howard Law, a contractor who has served on the board for six years, is her opponent. He sees the top issue in Salem as the Salem sewer system. He believes it is a problem that is not going away, but acknowledges that any plan to upgrade the system has little support from taxpayers looking at a $3,000 bill for installation.
“It is inevitable that we will have to do it,” Law said. “I’m not going to give up on it, but I understand people just can’t afford it.”
In many ways, the town of Salem is a microcosm of the challenges that most of the rural Washington County communities face with infrastructure, health care and broadband.
Neither candidate has a broad vision on how their community can turn the corner, but both are dedicated to keeping the town viable.
“We need businesses,” Law said. “Salem is not growing. We need to try to grow in little steps.”
He noted there are now a lot of vacant buildings in downtown Salem, but he is pragmatic about the possibilities.
“I don’t believe I have that power,” Law said. “It will be all of us. I think it is very hard to entice a business to come to a small town.”
Clary, who owns McCartee’s Barn and Fine Arts and Antiques, believes that Washington County’s latest tourism marketing plan is on the right track, but she acknowledged it has not led to more money for her business.
Both candidates know their towns and the people who live there.
“We both want the same thing for Salem,” Law said.
But Clary’s advantage is that she has done the job the past two years.
