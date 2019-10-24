Inside the editorial board

Warren County Board of Supervisors

Glens Falls, Ward 2

Peter McDevitt vs. Matthew Brown

One member of the editorial board expressed enthusiasm for Matthew Brown’s energy. As a newcomer to politics, Brown would bring a fresh point of view to the Warren County Board of Supervisors, this board member said. Another board member expressed disappointment with the occasional wishy-washiness of Peter McDevitt, the incumbent county supervisor from Glens Falls’ Ward 2. But this board member admitted that McDevitt has been responsive to his constituents. Others felt McDevitt has done a good job and a compelling case to replace him had not been made.

ENDORSEMENT: Peter McDevitt by a 4-1 vote