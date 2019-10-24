Matthew Brown has worked for decades in food service, but now he wants to serve the residents of Glens Falls’ Ward 2 as their supervisor on the Warren County board. Brown runs the Grill at Martha’s, which gives him a lot of time off in the winters. “What can I do to give back?” he asked himself recently and decided that politics would be a good fit. His argument is that Peter McDevitt, the incumbent, has been on the board too long — Brown is a “believer in term limits,” he said — and he could bring fresh energy to the board. McDevitt, unsurprisingly, points to his experience on the board and record of advocacy for his constituents.
McDevitt has been on the county board for 10 years (he previously served a stint on the Glens Falls Common Council) and is now running for his sixth term. He highlighted his work on three primary issues during that time: the sale of Westmount Nursing Home, the energy contracts with Siemens and the proposal to move the senior citizens food preparation site from Cedars Senior Living Community in Queensbury to the Washington County Jail.
He fought against sale of the nursing home to Centers Health Care, McDevitt said, and favored Fort Hudson as the best buyer. He criticized the way Centers has run Westmount since the sale, saying his warnings have been vindicated. With Siemens, he pointed to tough questions he says he asked a Siemens’ representative, and to the much larger settlement the county got from Siemens than the county lawyer had been willing to accept. On the meal site preparation issue, he said, he stood up for the county’s senior citizens, who objected to the consolidation of kitchen work at Washington County Jail.
McDevitt cannot take credit for exposing the failings in the Siemens’ contract, nor for creating an atmosphere in which the county was able to get a large settlement from Siemens. Travis Whitehead did that. Also, consolidation of food preparation for the county meal site would have saved money, and objections to the proposal were overblown. We do appreciate McDevitt’s representation of constituent concerns, which is an important role for any politician. We also appreciate his stance on the proposal to raise the county sales tax from 7% to 8%, so the extra money could be funneled to school districts and property taxes lowered. He sees no mechanism in the proposal that would guarantee the money would be used to cut property taxes, and without that guarantee, he said, he will not support the increase.
We also appreciate McDevitt’s support for green, energy-saving policies. He sits on the county Environmental Concerns and Real Property Tax Services committee and backs Climate Smart programs. Brown, too, emphasized that “we have a personal responsibility to the environment” and mentioned he drives an electric car. Brown stressed his passion for the job of supervisor, and when asked why voters should pick him over McDevitt, said, “I think I can do better.” We’re glad competent, energetic candidates like Brown are seeking public office, but concluded, on balance, that McDevitt has worked hard to represent his constituents and deserves another term.
