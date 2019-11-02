Fort Edward needs a change of direction and Lester Losaw can provide it. He has 18 years of municipal financial experience, in the private and public sectors, and the town desperately needs someone who understands how to put budgets together. He also correctly identifies lack of transparency as one of the fundamental problems with the current town administration under his opponent, the incumbent supervisor, Terry Middleton.
Middleton has presided over the creation of a convoluted mess around the ownership of the former dewatering plant property. The property is now owned by a local development corporation, for example, which, because it is a nonprofit, is exempt from taxes. Yet Middleton insists the taxes will be paid, although it is not clear by whom.
Losaw expressed what we consider a healthy and justified skepticism about the ownership arrangement at the dewatering site. He also expressed reservations about the way the town budget is prepared. It appears to him — and to us, judging from town documents — that the current year’s budget is prepared using the previous year’s budgeted figures, not the figures for what was actually spent. That is the wrong way to do a budget. Losaw knows the right way, and it would be best for town taxpayers to have someone in the top office who understands these things.
Losaw used to prepare the town’s budget, back in the early and mid-2000s, when he worked as the town clerk under Supervisor Merrilyn Pulver. Since then, he has worked as an office manager and staff accountant in the private sector and a clerk for the town of Thurman, and he is now treasurer for the village of Cambridge.
You have free articles remaining.
Losaw stressed transparency, which we have not seen enough of in the last couple of years with Supervisor Middleton. For weeks, town officials were coy and closemouthed about what was happening with the dewatering site, even as reporters and residents clamored for answers.
Losaw wants to see more done with Rogers Island, and even though his wife has a job there, he’s right to prioritize the historic site. Rogers Island could be an important tourist attraction, but that will require investment of time and energy, along with some money. Over the past several years, funding for Rogers Island has been cut by more than half. Middleton says the town’s finances are tight and it has higher priorities. But when asked about his vision for the town, Middleton says he wants to “bring business back.” That is insufficient and unrealistic.
Fort Edward should not stake its future on finding a replacement for GE. The town has potential as a bedroom community, with its river frontage and yacht basin and train station, and it needs to develop that potential, as an alternative to manufacturing. But first, the town must get its finances in order and keep its citizens informed. Lester Losaw is the best candidate to accomplish that.
