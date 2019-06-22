Inside the editorial board

Temperament was the focus for the editorial board, following its interviews with Jennifer Switzer and Travis Whitehead, who are competing in the Independence Party primary on Tuesday to represent Queensbury’s Ward 4 on the Town Board. “You have to be reasonable,” one editorial board member said of Whitehead, “and he’s not reasonable.” Every member of the board was struck by Whitehead’s intractability and his defensiveness when challenged. Board members were impressed by Switzer as competent, even-keeled and experienced in public finances. They worried Whitehead could have a negative effect on a board that has been functioning well, and voted unanimously to endorse Switzer.

Endorsement: Jennifer Switzer 5-0