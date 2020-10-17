ENDORSEMENT: Dan Stec can be voice we need in Senate

Dan Stec can sound like a partisan Republican — talking about support for the police being “an issue of great concern,” for example, when we aren’t aware of any community in the 45th Senate District where support for law enforcement is lacking — but his actions show a pattern of bipartisanship and his accomplishments evidence hard work and preparedness.
Stec, a Queensbury resident, is now the Assemblyman for the 114th District. With Betty Little retiring, he is running to move up to the Senate, a progression that has long been expected.
Stec is opposed by Democrat Kimberly Davis of Plattsburgh, now in her seventh year as Clinton County treasurer. Davis argues that Stec is “hyper-partisan” and “demonizes the left,” while she, in contrast, occupies a fiscally conservative middle ground and is focused on what works.
What we see are two candidates who are both within the middle range preferred by most voters in upstate New York. Both have a record of working in a bipartisan fashion and are focused on getting things done, such as bringing broadband service to upstate, that will help their constituents, whatever their political affiliation.
Stec voted against the ambitious climate legislation put forward by the Cuomo administration, and passed by the Legislature, that would, among other things, require 70% of electricity consumed in the state to come from renewable sources by 2030. Stec called the legislation a “job-killer,” while we see it as an important part of the essential national effort to change the way we produce and consume energy. Davis supports the bill.
But Stec, co-sponsor of a bill to study salt contamination of regional waterways, is not an anti-environmentalist. He worked with Adirondack environmental organizations for passage of the land bank constitutional amendment, which has made it easier for municipalities within the Adirondack Park to undertake public works projects.
The land bank amendment was one of four constitutional amendments Stec has pushed — two others settled land issues in the Adirondack Park and the fourth involved forfeiture of taxpayer-funded pensions for state officials convicted of crimes. Stec has been a leader in the Legislature in speaking out against official corruption, and that is advocacy New York desperately needs. The parade of politicians marching from the Capitol to the courtroom to the prisons over the past couple of decades has been humiliating and expensive for New Yorkers.
It’s difficult for a minority member to get anything done in the state Legislature, but Stec has been more effective than most. With the Democrats likely to again control the Senate and the Assembly, we need upstanding, outspoken politicians like Stec to provide some balance, especially with Andrew Cuomo in the governor’s job.
Cuomo is an extraordinarily controlling executive. Sometimes, as in a pandemic emergency, the state benefits from his hands-on, micromanaging style. Other times, citizens — especially upstate residents — need a champion to counterbalance the Democratic point of view coming out of Albany and downstate.
Senator Ron Stafford was that champion for decades, and Betty Little has been for the past 18 years. It’s Dan Stec’s turn now.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.
