ENDORSEMENT: Cobb follows best path for NY-21

While Congresswoman Elise Stefanik often paints her Democratic opponent, Tedra Cobb, as radical, it is Stefanik who has embraced the extreme partisan style of President Trump, and in the process, moved away from the centrism of her district.
Cobb, meanwhile, has stayed true to the local roots she established through decades of living here, raising a family, working as a volunteer firefighter and leading a nonprofit community health care organization. She has not engaged in name-calling but focuses on issues important to residents of the district.
While Stefanik mocks and calls names, Cobb has stayed positive, refusing to respond in kind.
Health care is the reason she is in the race, Cobb says. She has worked in health care, has dealt with the challenge of finding coverage for her own family and appreciates how critical coverage is to a family’s finances and well-being.
Cobb, like Joe Biden, supports strengthening and expanding the Affordable Care Act by adding a “public option,” giving American citizens a choice to keep their private plan or switch to the ACA. Those who lack private insurance could continue to be covered under the ACA, as they are now.
Stefanik has supported various Trump administration efforts to undermine and destroy the ACA, while failing to offer a good alternative. She has supported a Trump administration lawsuit, now before the Supreme Court, that would invalidate the ACA. She claims to want to retain popular sections of the law, but the best way to do that would be to work on strengthening the law not invalidating it.
Attacking the ACA during a deadly pandemic is callous and destructive. Because of the economic collapse caused by the pandemic, many people are losing their jobs and their health insurance, too. There couldn’t be a worse time to take away the safety net of the ACA.
On health care, Cobb has moved closer to the center over the past two years, which means she is closer to the position of most people in the district. In 2018, Cobb backed Medicare for All, but now she supports Biden’s public option approach.
Stefanik has made her support for police agencies a cornerstone of her campaign, but her caricature of Cobb as a “leftist” who wants to “defund” the police is silly and false. Her examples — such as the elimination years ago of a St. Lawrence County deputy sheriff position, left vacant when an officer was promoted — do not support her argument.
Police funding, training and policies are primarily state and local issues, debated and decided in state legislatures, county boards and city councils. Local municipalities have occasionally decided over the years to consolidate police departments — as Cambridge and Greenwich did a few years ago — or have the county sheriff’s office take over local coverage, as Queensbury and Lake George did decades ago and as Glens Falls has recently considered doing. Communities weigh public safety against budgetary concerns in these decisions, but “backing the blue” has nothing to do with it.
Stefanik’s political experience came in behind-the-scenes work in Washington, D.C., while Cobb served for eight years in local government as a St. Lawrence County legislator. Cobb also has hands-on health care experience as the executive director of St. Lawrence Health Initiative, a nonprofit organization that helps people obtain care and develops education programs to promote good health.
Cobb refuses to take money from corporate political action committees, and most of her campaign funds have come from within New York. Most of Stefanik’s money has come from other states.
Cobb has emphasized honesty and integrity and avoided personal attacks. Stefanik insists on repeatedly taunting Cobb with an inaccurate nickname.
Stefanik is a hard worker who has delivered some benefits to the district, such as money for Glens Falls Hospital. But she has allowed her substance to be subsumed by President Trump’s style, which she emulates. She has compromised her character by defending his.
Four years ago, we endorsed Elise Stefanik. But that was before she took up the habit of accusing those who criticized President Trump, or her, of being “radical leftists.”
As Cobb said, in reference to the vitriol and divisiveness we have heard and seen so much of in the past few years: “Until we send new people to Congress, that culture isn’t going to change.”
She’s right, and we can start to make the change here in New York’s 21st District by sending Tedra Cobb to Congress.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.
