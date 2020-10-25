ENDORSEMENT: Cobb follows best path for NY-21

While Congresswoman Elise Stefanik often paints her Democratic opponent, Tedra Cobb, as radical, it is Stefanik who has embraced the extreme partisan style of President Trump, and in the process, moved away from the centrism of her district.

Cobb, meanwhile, has stayed true to the local roots she established through decades of living here, raising a family, working as a volunteer firefighter and leading a nonprofit community health care organization. She has not engaged in name-calling but focuses on issues important to residents of the district.

While Stefanik mocks and calls names, Cobb has stayed positive, refusing to respond in kind.

Health care is the reason she is in the race, Cobb says. She has worked in health care, has dealt with the challenge of finding coverage for her own family and appreciates how critical coverage is to a family’s finances and well-being.

Cobb, like Joe Biden, supports strengthening and expanding the Affordable Care Act by adding a “public option,” giving American citizens a choice to keep their private plan or switch to the ACA. Those who lack private insurance could continue to be covered under the ACA, as they are now.