Endorsement: Carrie Woerner has earned our trust and support

David Catalfamo, now the director of economic development for Oneida County, has an impressive background in public affairs and communications, with years of experience working for New York state and years in the private sector, too.
A Republican, he is running against the Democratic incumbent assemblywoman in the 113th District, Carrie Woerner. She came to the Assembly in 2014 with experience as a Round Lake village trustee and in the private sector as manager of a computer software publishing firm.
If you were comparing resumes, without including time in elected office, Catalfamo would have an edge. But it has been Woerner’s work in the Legislature over the past six years that makes her stand out as not only the best choice in this election but as one of the most responsive, pragmatic and creative legislators we have seen in upstate New York.
Local voters recognize Woerner’s interest in hearing from her constituents (go to a public event in the region and chances are good you will run into her), and her effectiveness. That is why, despite the large number of Republicans in the district, she has been re-elected twice.
We acknowledge the truth of her assertion that she is a “voice in the room for rural issues” in Albany, and that, as a member of the Assembly majority, she is positioned to get things done. When she speaks up for local farmers and for rural school districts, powerful people listen.
In 2018, for example, she was the sponsor for legislation — Farmland for a New Generation — to address the problems aging farmers were having in finding anyone to take over their farms. The program, now enshrined in law, connects farmers to buyers — often, young buyers — and provides expert advice and coaching to ensure the success of the sale and of the business going forward.
“I bring a very practical approach to solving problems,” Woerner said.
Partisanship is not a part of Woerner’s character. That she is a Democrat may matter occasionally in votes on state issues, but when dealing with issues in the 113th District, she is in the “can-do” party, as she puts her energy into solving specific problems for her constituents.
Catalfamo put “law and order” at the top of his list of priorities, and while we believe that is the foundation of every functioning society, we don’t see law and order deficiencies in the 113th District.
Catalfamo was critical of the bail reform measure New York recently adopted, but that measure was itself reformed, and Woerner supported those changes. There is no indication that bail reform, which was needed, has created serious problems. Data will be available next year on the effects of the law, and if it needs further tweaking, we’re confident Woerner will support that.
Catalfamo said police have been “criminalized” and cast as an “enemy of the people,” but we see little evidence of that in our very safe and well-policed local communities.
It’s difficult to find much fodder for criticizing Woerner, because she has been effective and responsive. She has built up a reservoir of trust in the district.
Catalfamo is a respectable candidate who has handled top administrative positions — leading the “I Love NY” office, for example, and serving as Gov. Pataki’s communications director — and we’re glad to see the Republicans running a candidate capable of doing the job, if elected.
Catalfamo and Woerner agree on some issues. Both said the Legislature should re-assert its authority and end the COVID-19 emergency authorizations that have granted Gov. Andrew Cuomo extraordinary powers. Both recognize the importance of rural broadband service, and both said making that happen is such a big job, the federal government should get involved.
Both candidates are practical, reasonable public servants who want to do well by their constituents. But only one — Carrie Woerner — has a six-year record of seeking out the residents of her district where they live, listening to them and taking their concerns to the Legislature. That is why she should be re-elected.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.
