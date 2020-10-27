Endorsement: Carrie Woerner has earned our trust and support

David Catalfamo, now the director of economic development for Oneida County, has an impressive background in public affairs and communications, with years of experience working for New York state and years in the private sector, too.

A Republican, he is running against the Democratic incumbent assemblywoman in the 113th District, Carrie Woerner. She came to the Assembly in 2014 with experience as a Round Lake village trustee and in the private sector as manager of a computer software publishing firm.

If you were comparing resumes, without including time in elected office, Catalfamo would have an edge. But it has been Woerner’s work in the Legislature over the past six years that makes her stand out as not only the best choice in this election but as one of the most responsive, pragmatic and creative legislators we have seen in upstate New York.

Local voters recognize Woerner’s interest in hearing from her constituents (go to a public event in the region and chances are good you will run into her), and her effectiveness. That is why, despite the large number of Republicans in the district, she has been re-elected twice.