Inside the editorial board

Warren County Board of Supervisors

Glens Falls Ward 3

Claudia Braymer vs. Nathan Dunn

The members of the editorial board were interested to hear how Nathan Dunn applies his Libertarian philosophy to local politics but were more impressed by Claudia Braymer’s grasp of Warren County issues, advocacy on the county board for the city of Glens Falls and ability to work with other county supervisors to get things done. Dunn believes, generally, that citizens should look to government less to meet their needs, but he was short on specifics when it came to putting that philosophy into practice here. Braymer has worked hard on various pressing local issues and has become a leader on the county board. The four members of the editorial board present for both interviews felt unanimously that Braymer had earned another term.

Endorsement: Claudia Braymer by a 4-0 vote