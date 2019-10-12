Claudia Braymer is a hard-working, effective advocate for Glens Falls’ Ward 3 on the Warren County Board of Supervisors and a champion for issues that matter to everyone in the county, like protecting the health of the local ecology and spending tax dollars responsibly. These goals came together in Braymer’s criticism of the runway extension project at the county airport, which Braymer said could be ecologically damaging (it was encroaching on a wetland) and unnecessary.
The runway extension has been scrapped. Her advocacy for a ban on single-use plastic bags was less successful, but she said she feels good, nonetheless, about raising awareness of the issue. She sees more and more people, she said, bringing their own reusable bags to the supermarket.
“It’s a small issue, but it’s symbolic,” she said.
Braymer has taken the lead on environmental issues as the chairwoman of the Environmental Concerns and Real Property Tax Services Committee. Young and qualified (she is an environmental lawyer), Braymer has become, in her two terms on the board, one of its leaders. As a working mother, she brings to the board a perspective different from most of her fellow supervisors, and as an elite athlete (she played on two U.S. rugby World Cup teams), she has demonstrated a capacity for hard work and sacrifice.
Nathan Dunn, also young in comparison with most of the supervisors, is a stay-at-home father who home-schools his daughter and would like to see the county board move away from a “government is the solution” philosophy.
“A cultural shift needs to happen. Not everything needs to go through government,” he said.
Dunn is a Libertarian who has been working to invigorate the Libertarian Party locally. People who need help should get it, he said, but not necessarily from the government.
Asked what his priorities on the county board would be, Dunn mentioned “bloat,” meaning he would work to ensure that projects are kept to their original intent and not allowed to grow bigger and more expensive. He did not, however, point to any county services now being provided that he feels should be curtailed.
We found Dunn longer on philosophy and shorter on practicality than we would like. The hard work is accomplished in identifying waste and setting priorities. Braymer has been doing that work for four years and we would like to see her continue. We urge a vote for Claudia Braymer to represent Glens Falls Ward 3 as a Warren County supervisor.
