ENDORSEMENT: Braymer is best choice for Assembly seat

Matt Simpson is a person you want on your team, cheering for you and offering encouraging words when you need them.

But Claudia Braymer is the one you want leading the team.

Simpson is the Republican candidate for the 114th Assembly District seat, Braymer the Democratic candidate. In the three-way race, Evelyn Wood is running on the third-party Serve America Movement line for the seat now held by Dan Stec.

Stec is running for state Senate to fill the seat held for years by Betty Little, who is retiring.

Simpson – friendly, positive and low-key — is the supervisor of Horicon and president of Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages. He describes himself as a consensus-builder.

He has led something of a charmed political life — first asked to serve on a couple of boards in Horicon, then to run for the Town Board and finally for supervisor, he has faced little in the way of political opposition over the years.

For decades, he ran a successful drywall business, but retired from that recently to concentrate on politics. His business style was to do deals on a handshake, building a good reputation over time, and he seems to approach public office in the same way.