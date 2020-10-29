ENDORSEMENT: Amanda Magee is the best fit for Queensbury's Ward 4

Magee, a Democrat, was appointed to the board at the end of June, after Jennifer Switzer, also a Democrat, resigned because of conflicts with a new job. Also seeking the job are Travis Whitehead, an independent well known in town for challenging the accepted orthodoxy; and Tim McNulty, a Republican and a retired colonel who ran a large U.S. Army installation in South Korea.

As you might expect in a town that is functioning well, the policy differences among the three candidates are slight. All three believe the board was right to require a septic system inspection when waterfront properties are transferred, and all three want the law broadened to include the whole town. All three see a need for stricter regulation of short-term rentals. All three say Queensbury Central can go without the fire siren that was broken for seven years but is functional again and annoying neighbors.

The choice does not come down to candidates’ positions on issues but to their backgrounds and personal characteristics. What kind of board member would each of them be? How do their strengths line up with what the community needs?

Magee is an entrepreneur, the co-founder of a successful firm in Glens Falls, Trampoline Design, that employs 19 people. She also co-founded Glens Falls Collaborative, a member-based organization that promotes the Glens Falls region.