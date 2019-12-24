Editorial: Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus

Editor’s Note: In searching for the words for our Christmas editorial, we believe we found them in the editorial we used a year ago, so we repeat them here.
We confess, our Christmas Eve message was more difficult to craft this year.
The Christmas spirit we hope to impart was harder to find after a long and tumultuous year of news.
Even now, there are twinges of anxiety, of concern for our country and what the new year holds for us.
Like many of you, we fear for the future and agonize over the chasms that have left our country divided more than ever.
We did our best to report the news fairly, take stands that are right and just while assuring our readers that we print real news and that “fake news” is not real.
But on days like this — Christmas Eve — we also take some responsibility for nourishing your soul, giving you hope when none appears obvious, and lifting you up for a better future.
It has become our tradition this day, our goal to lift our readers and remind them of the good that still exists in the world.
Urging hope over despair.
Asking everyone to imagine a future bright with promise.
We suspect there is more than one Virginia O’Hanlon among you this year, lost, seeking reassurance so you can believe in good again.
So you can have hope again.
And see the possibilities.
That can start now by simply re-reading the Francis Pharcellus Church treasure from the New York Sun in 1897.
To resurrect your beliefs, if not in Santa Claus, but in truth, love, generosity and our fellow man.
We see it every day in our community.
We just need to open our eyes and let it in.
Because Santa Claus and the miracle of Christmas are what we make it out to be with our fellowship and good cheer.
That’s what makes a Merry Christmas.
That is what can be our salvation this year.
We all have the will to do that if we truly believe.
Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.
Yes, Virginia there is a Santa Claus
DEAR EDITOR: I am 8 years old.
Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus.
Papa says, ‘If you see it in THE SUN it’s so.’
Please tell me the truth; is there a Santa Claus?
VIRGINIA O’HANLON.
115 WEST NINETY-FIFTH STREET.
VIRGINIA,
Your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except they see. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be men’s or children’s, are little. In this great universe of ours man is a mere insect, an ant, in his intellect, as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.
Yes, VIRGINIA, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy. Alas! How dreary would be the world if there were no Santa Claus. It would be as dreary as if there were no VIRGINIAS. There would be no childlike faith then, no poetry, no romance to make tolerable this existence. We should have no enjoyment, except in sense and sight. The eternal light with which childhood fills the world would be extinguished.
Not believe in Santa Claus! You might as well not believe in fairies! You might get your papa to hire men to watch in all the chimneys on Christmas Eve to catch Santa Claus, but even if they did not see Santa Claus coming down, what would that prove? Nobody sees Santa Claus, but that is no sign that there is no Santa Claus. The most real things in the world are those that neither children nor men can see. Did you ever see fairies dancing on the lawn? Of course not, but that’s no proof that they are not there. Nobody can conceive or imagine all the wonders there are unseen and unseeable in the world.
You may tear apart the baby’s rattle and see what makes the noise inside, but there is a veil covering the unseen world which not the strongest man, nor even the united strength of all the strongest men that ever lived, could tear apart. Only faith, fancy, poetry, love, romance, can push aside that curtain and view and picture the supernal beauty and glory beyond. Is it all real? Ah, VIRGINIA, in all this world there is nothing else real and abiding.
No Santa Claus! Thank God! he lives, and he lives forever. A thousand years from now, Virginia, nay, ten times ten thousand years from now, he will continue to make glad the heart of childhood.
— New York Sun, Sept. 21, 1897
