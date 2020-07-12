EDITORIAL: When the sheriff hires his son, it's nepotism

We’re going to try the Little League argument on Warren County’s new sheriff, Jim LaFarr.

We’ve all been there before, whether you had a boy or girl.

When you sign the kid up for Little League, it is a given that the coach will have at least one kid on the team.

While this observation may not be universal, those of us on the sidelines not coaching almost always notice that the coach’s kid plays more innings, bats higher in the lineup and always seems to pitch a few innings. The coach probably doesn’t even notice, because, well, his kid is just that good.

We didn’t buy it then, and we don’t buy it now.

This is what we’re trying to get across to Mr. LaFarr. No matter how much you convince yourself that you are not giving your offspring special treatment, there will always be a perception that is the case — that the only reason the son was hired was because the dad was elected county sheriff, which is a pretty powerful position. That’s not fair to LaFarr’s son, sets a bad example in the department and could affect morale in the department.