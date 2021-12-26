EDITORIAL: When doctors speak, we should listen

People unvaccinated from COVID-19 have a 14 times higher risk of dying compared to fully vaccinated people, the Associated Press reported recently, citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimations.

Still, there are holdouts.

Every week, a man drops printouts of anti-vaccine “reports” from confused corners of the internet into a dropbox at The Post-Star office. The reports, written by discredited individuals, have passages highlighted by a yellow marker with sticky notes affixed to draw attention to dubious claims that won’t be repeated here. “What?” and “Do the Math!” and “Biggest News of COVID!” are three of the punctuations. “Brand New!” is another one, though the same or similar fictions have been left outside the office many times before.

Recently, someone at a school board meeting misguidedly suggested that breathable face masks would harm students.

On the day before Monday’s state mask mandate kicked in, people flooded stores without face masks, some waiting to meet Santa.

And hospitals continue to fill with unvaccinated people who have contracted the virus.

In sharp contrast, six local doctors recently took the initiative to pen two letters to the editor, and two of those doctors also wrote longer essays. They were, with their words, attempting to save lives and guide skeptics to a better place through current and historical fact.

There may be no correlation, but Warren County recently decided to add information to its daily COVID news release and list how many hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated vs. vaccinated. The numbers deliver a blunt reminder of what most of us realize: Everyone needs to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Will those who have resisted vaccination and masking read the doctors’ words and be convinced to change their inertia? Maybe not. But the drumbeat by doctors may spirit some pro-vaccine, pro-mask family members to persuade loved ones to get their shots and mask up more, and could also nudge lawmakers and other community leaders to ramp up their own public-facing advocacy in this area.

In any case, the docs’ attempts to educate need to be applauded, and we can do that here by having the editorial writers step aside and give the medical professionals an encore on one page, in excerpted form. Supported by years of medical training and more years of partnering with patients, the doctors’ words carry the weight:

“This is a plea from some Old-Time-Docs of the community — the community we have served for cumulatively uncountable years. Please, please be vaccinated against COVID, and please wear masks when in public places. ... Please, we study and know the science: vaccines and social distancing work! They are clearly proven to keep us as safe as possible in a dangerous time. Personally, we have all been vaccinated, with at most minor side effects. ... And we all know friends and neighbors who were not vaccinated who have become infected, some with severe illness, some dying.” — From a letter to the editor signed by six medical doctors and published Dec. 5 in The Post-Star

“Studies show that 3 doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines drop risk of getting COVID by 90%. That does mean that 10% of the vaccinated can still get it. However, studies also show that one fully vaccinated will have on average 6 fewer sick days and 2 fewer days in bed than one not vaccinated. They also show that patients previously ill with things like old age or cancer may still become very sick or even die despite vaccinations, but with lower risk than if not vaccinated. ... Again, please be vaccinated. Vaccines, masks and social distancing are the tools we have to keep us safe.” —

From a letter signed by the same six medical professionals and published Dec. 2 in The Post-Star

“There are those who may see what COVID-19 has been doing to family, friends, neighbors, but still won’t be vaccinated or wear masks. They may feel and resent the controlling forces of government or medicine or even their peers pressuring them. So they choose instead to proclaim their rugged individualism and independence. Others doubt the science behind the advisability of masking and social distancing and vaccines, swayed by some loud voices which distort the science and doubt wisdom of those in the trenches who really know what is going on. All of these folks are making a choice that centers on self. They choose to act in a way that may jeopardize their own health, but they value their freedom of choice above the risks of COVID-19. ... Those who think of science as a good and worthy thing, and those who feel responsible for others come to a different conclusion. They understand that the science behind masking and social distancing and vaccines is conclusive and getting stronger even as the number of cases around us is growing. They understand that those simple measures are clearly shown to protect not just us as individuals, but those around us. They understand that protecting both the self and others will decrease the terrible numbers and lead sooner to freedom from COVID-19. This concern for others, including for the Health of the Public, actually understands that as the community prospers, so does each of us.” —

From an essay by Dr. Richard Leach, an infectious disease epidemiologist, published Dec. 7 in The Post-Star

“Realizing the huge role that herd immunity plays in ending this pandemic, why would you not want to play your part in protecting not only yourself but also those you love and everyone else in your community? In spite of the widespread availability of the vaccine, some people will remain vulnerable. By getting vaccinated yourself, you can help that woman stocking shelves in the grocery store who is on chemotherapy for breast cancer whose immune system is compromised, the child with a chronic illness who is too young to be vaccinated, the essential worker that is exposed to the virus on a daily basis, and more.” —

From an essay by Dr. Kathleen Braico published Dec. 2 in the Glens Falls Chronicle

“There is a more than 300-year history of vaccination. Science has dramatically progressed during those centuries, and scientists using the tools of science have devised vaccines for many diseases, and have brilliantly improved the safety and efficacy of them. Our COVID-19 vaccines are, of course, the most recently made. In the culmination of all that improvement, they are among the best ever. ... ‘Waiting to see what happens’ can result in a pivotal outcome, maybe in the wrong way. The Adamses and George Washington studied what was then known, concluded what was best for them and for the country, accepted the then-known risks of the path they chose, and then acted upon their conclusions. We Americans are the beneficiaries of their dramatic wisdom and courage. How wise and courageous are you?” —

From an essay by Dr. Richard Leach, published Dec. 16 in The Post-Star

Local editorials are written by The Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; and Bob Condon, local news editor.

