EDITORIAL: What is happening to the rule of law in our country?

A day later, a national association of federal judges announced it would hold an emergency meeting after Trump continued to put pressure on the judge in the Stone case, because they were “concerned about the attacks on individual judges.”

After that, the president announced he was the chief law enforcement officer in the country.

And when Stone was sentenced on Thursday, it was half the original recommendation proposed by the Department of Justice lawyers.

No matter what your politics, we all should find this disturbing.

This is not about policy, or ideology, but about politicians pressuring courts and prosecutors to do them favors. That can never be tolerated.

What is more frightening is that we fear it is just the beginning.

Earlier this week, the president granted clemency to 11 individuals who had one thing in common — all had connections that allowed their case to be reviewed by Trump. Most had been convicted of political corruption or white-collar crimes.

The most egregious was the release of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, a Democrat, who tried to sell an open Senate seat to the highest bidder. He was also on President Trump’s TV show.