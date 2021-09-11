EDITORIAL: We remember those killed 20 years ago and many more since then

Twenty years ago, in the confused, fearful aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks, we wrote about attending a downtown event and seeing teenagers on skateboards and wondering whether, soon, some of them would be called on by their country to serve overseas, to fight and kill and die.

Some young people from our area who did join up after the attacks or were already in the service were sent to Afghanistan and, later, Iraq. Some were killed.

So many died and many more suffered wounds, physical and emotional, that have healed slowly or not at all. What can we say about Sept. 11 at the remove of 20 years that wasn’t already said a thousand times over?

We can say this — that violence begets violence, and that terrible, soulless slaughter of innocent people just starting their workday, or flying on some exciting or mundane mission, or running into crumbling buildings to save others, has led to untold bloodshed across the world’s continents.

You can draw a line from the ruination caused by those three planes in September 2001 to the more than 170 Afghan civilians and 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 24 in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport.