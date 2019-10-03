Three months before the 2018 midterm election, Rep. Chris Collins, who represents several rural counties in western New York, was arrested for insider training. Three days later, he suspended his re-election campaign.
“The charges that have been levied against me are meritless and I will mount a vigorous defense in court to clear my name,” Collins said at the time.
His office issued a statement that this was a “partisan witch hunt.”
We have sadly heard that far too many times recently.
By September, Collins was back in the race.
On Election Day, 140,146 of his constituents looked past his indictment and returned him to Congress, despite incriminating documents, emails, phone calls and texts. He won by just over 1,000 votes.
It seemed like a startling miscalculation by voters.
Collins has served in Washington for the past nine months. Just two months ago, he said:
“I am innocent of the charges. Why would I ever even enter a plea deal? I’m innocent.”
We fear that we are in the golden era of lying in our country, and Chris Collins is Exhibit A this week.
On Monday, he resigned his seat in the House of Representatives.
On Tuesday, he pled guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to federal investigators after admitting he passed private information about a pharmaceutical company, where he was on the board of directors, to his son.
On Tuesday, he told the judge that he regretted his actions. He apologized to his constituents.
“I have tried to be a model citizen to them,” Collins said in court.
More than 140,000 believed him when he said he was innocent before the last election. They gave him something they cannot get back – their votes.
It is a breach of trust that is becoming common.
With another Election Day looming next month, it is a reminder for all of us to be careful with our votes, to be careful about believing what you hear without checking it first.
We find it sadly ironic that Collins committed his crime while attending a congressional picnic on the south lawn of the White House.
Seven times he called his son, urging him to sell his stock and avoid a $750,000 loss. Collins, who is worth more than $60 million, could have just covered the loss for his kid if he was that concerned.
His son has also been charged, along with his fiancée’s father.
Collins is expected to be sentenced to between four and five years in prison. We suspect he will serve far less than that. The people with money always seem to get out early.
If there is anything that can be learned about this sordid deed — besides, perhaps, telling voters the truth — it is that members of Congress should not be allow to serve on corporate boards. It is amazing that is still allowed in Washington.
And maybe one other thing.
Rep. Collins did not have to resign his position in Congress.
There is still no law that forces that action. He could have continued serving his constituents in the 27th Congressional District from prison.
Lying is all part of the right wing conspiracy.
Like from Biden? Only point being both sides are doing it, constantly, but the media uses it to puhish Trump, not their pinko-thinko buds. They only get away with it because the corporate press allows it, I wish we were in a golden age of investigative reporting.
It's clear that Chris Collins took his defense strategy out of Donald Trump's playbook: Lie, deny, attack. Which is not surprising, considering Collins was the first House member to endorse Trump in his presidential campaign and later served on Trump's transition team. What's that they say about "birds of a feather"?
