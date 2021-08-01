EDITORIAL: We could beat this virus, if only we would

The COVID comeback is continuing, with cases rising nationwide.
Just a few weeks ago, we were doing so well. On June 13, the 7-day average of new daily cases dipped below 100 — for the country — and by June 26, it was at 54.
For context, at its peak in early January, the figure was higher than 3,000.
But it started going up again the last week of June, and by late in the week, we were at 342 and rising fast. On Thursday, we had 505 new cases.
People bandy about a lot of baloney on viruses in general and this virus in particular, especially people who, to echo Dr. Anthony Fauci, do not know what they are talking about. Why this is we won’t speculate.
We do our best to listen to those who do know what they are talking about and to inform ourselves based on the data.
The data has overwhelmed many of the arguments pushed by the naysayers. You don’t hear the “it’s like the flu” argument much anymore, not with more than 4 million dead worldwide and more than 620,000 in the U.S.
You don’t hear the “look at Sweden” argument much anymore, not with Sweden reporting 1,438 COVID-19 deaths per million people, while its Scandinavian neighbors, Denmark, with 438 deaths per million, and Norway, with 146 deaths per million, did so much better.
Sweden took a laissez-faire approach to the pandemic, concentrating on protecting certain populations, like the elderly, while avoiding lockdowns and allowing much of normal life to proceed, a strategy that failed. Norway and Denmark were much stricter with their protocols and saved many lives as a result.
You don’t hear much talk about “herd immunity,” as it has become clear that, if we tried to reach herd immunity by letting the virus run its course, we’d have to open hundreds of new cemeteries.
You still do hear a lot of nonsense about vaccines, with people drawing conclusions from inapt comparisons and sowing confusion with gobbledygook copied and pasted from internet alleyways.
The numbers of infected, sick and dying people are rising right here in Warren County. Those are numbers we should attend to.
The figures dropped fast as the vaccines were distributed, but they’re going back up now, as people persuaded by snake oil politicians and media hucksters refuse to protect themselves and others.
The only thing we can do is appeal to the common sense and consideration of our friends and neighbors.
We need to figure out the best way forward, learning as we go. But we should pay attention, too, to what we have learned so far.
During the great influenza of 1918-20, it was the flu’s second wave, most likely of a mutated virus, that was the most deadly. Eventually, 20-50 million people died worldwide.
We don’t want to come close to that devastation, and we don’t have to, because we possess what they didn’t then — a vaccine that works. All we have to do is use it.
