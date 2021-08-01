EDITORIAL: We could beat this virus, if only we would

The COVID comeback is continuing, with cases rising nationwide.

Just a few weeks ago, we were doing so well. On June 13, the 7-day average of new daily cases dipped below 100 — for the country — and by June 26, it was at 54.

For context, at its peak in early January, the figure was higher than 3,000.

But it started going up again the last week of June, and by late in the week, we were at 342 and rising fast. On Thursday, we had 505 new cases.

People bandy about a lot of baloney on viruses in general and this virus in particular, especially people who, to echo Dr. Anthony Fauci, do not know what they are talking about. Why this is we won’t speculate.

We do our best to listen to those who do know what they are talking about and to inform ourselves based on the data.

The data has overwhelmed many of the arguments pushed by the naysayers. You don’t hear the “it’s like the flu” argument much anymore, not with more than 4 million dead worldwide and more than 620,000 in the U.S.