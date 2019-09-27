Who would have thought we would sleep through Armageddon.
We’ve made it clear in previous editorials that we believe climate change is settled science. There is no debate. The scientists have ruled.
Yet, our country does nothing.
And the rest of the world does not do enough.
A week ago, 100,000 young people flooded the streets of Berlin, demanding action.
There was a similar number in the streets of Melbourne and London.
The mayor’s office in New York City said 60,000 jammed the streets of Lower Manhattan. Organizers said the number was 250,000.
There were similar demonstrations in Manila, Kampala and Rio de Janeiro.
There was even a small gathering at SUNY Adirondack.
It was a prelude to world leaders meeting at the United Nations to discuss climate change.
They did little.
President Trump stayed for 14 minutes.
It was the most overlooked story of the week.
Ignored, really.
If you missed Greta Thunberg’s four-minute address, you should find it online and watch her intensity, her passion to save the world for her generation.
The 16-year-old Swedish activist, who looks more like 12, stood at the podium before the General Assembly in the United Nations and berated the most powerful people in the world.
She gave us hope.
“How dare you!” Thunberg thundered at the most powerful leaders in the world.
“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying,” Thunberg said.
You have free articles remaining.
On Wednesday, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its latest findings that you did not read.
It was written by 100 international experts and is based on more than 7,000 studies and is the most extensive analysis to date on how climate change is impacting oceans, ice sheets, mountain snowpack and permafrost.
It found the oceans are warming and their chemistry has been so dramatically altered that it is affecting food supplies.
It found that the oceans and ice sheets in the Arctic are under such severe stress that it can only be contained with immediate action.
“You are failing us,” Thunberg said. “But the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us, I say: We will never forgive you.”
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg called out President Trump for his inaction.
“Hopefully, our discussions here will be useful for you when you formulate climate policy,” he said at the U.N.
What followed was laughter from world leaders.
Our ignorance on climate change has become a U.N. punch line.
It was just a few years ago that the United States was credited with pushing other nations – like China and India – into taking climate change seriously. They are again following our lead and falling short of their commitments to the Paris climate agreement.
Sixty-five countries did announce this week that they would try to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Some asset managers even committed to net-zero portfolio of investments by 2050. Some other major businesses said they would abide by the Paris Agreement on climate change.
The United States did nothing.
The rest of the world did not do enough.
And Greta Thunberg called them out.
“We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money, and fairy tales of eternal economic growth.
“How dare you!” she thundered a second time.
Indeed.
We know many smart, accomplished professional people who don’t believe in the science. We ask them directly: What if you are wrong?
My message is that we’ll be watching you. This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet, you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is the money and fairytales of eternal economic growth. How dare you? For more than 30 years, the science has been crystal clear. How dare you continue to look away and come here saying that you are doing enough when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight? You say you hear us and that you understand the urgency, but no matter how sad and angry I am, I do not want to believe that because if you really understood the situation and still kept on failing to act, then you would be evil and that I refuse to believe. The popular idea of cutting our emissions in half in 10 years only gives us a 50% chance of staying below 1.5 degrees and the risk of setting off irreversible chain reactions beyond human control. 50% may be acceptable to you, but those numbers do not include tipping points. Most feedback loops, additional warming hidden by toxic air pollution or the aspects of equity and climate justice. They also rely on my generation sucking hundreds of billions of tons of your CO2 out of the air with technologies that barely exist. So, a 50% risk is simply not acceptable to us, we who have to live with the consequences. How dare you pretend that this can be sold with just business as usual and some technical solutions? With today’s emissions levels, that remaining CO2 budget will be entirely gone within less than eight and a half years. There will not be any solutions or plans presented in line with these figures here today because these numbers are too uncomfortable and you are still not mature enough to tell it like it is. You are failing us, but the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us, I say, we will never forgive you. We will not let you get away with this. Right here, right now is where we draw the line. The world is waking up and change is coming, whether you like it or not. Thank you. Greta Thunberg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.