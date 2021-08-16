EDITORIAL: We are all responsible for each other in this pandemic, if not always

For those offering cavalier rejoinders to the pleas they get vaccinated, wear masks and take this pandemic seriously, even a small rural county like our own is providing arguments you should listen to.
The retort that each person can take responsibility for their own safety, by choosing to get the vaccine and take part in other safety precautions — or not — is incorrect and irresponsible, and the spread of the delta variant among both the unvaccinated and the vaccinated population demonstrates that.
In a pandemic, we are all responsible for the safety of the whole. No one is an island when a virus is ravaging the community. If you facilitate its spread, you bear responsibility for the people who end up getting sick.
That means, if eligible, you should get vaccinated. The more people who hold out, selfishly refusing, the more people will get sick.
Some of those who get sick will be unvaccinated (and some of the unvaccinated will be children), and they will face a higher risk of hospitalization and death. Some of those who get sick — a smaller percentage — will be vaccinated, because they may have pre-existing health issues that put them at risk.
On Sunday, a Warren County resident who had gotten the vaccination but had significant health issues before being exposed to the virus died of COVID-19. Also recently, a local child too young to be vaccinated was critically ill with the disease. Thankfully, that child has been recovering over the past few days.
Imagine the horrible fear and anxiety of that child’s parents, who still don’t know what the lasting effects of the illness will be. Weigh that against your objections to getting a shot and ask yourself if you’re doing the right thing.
All sorts of arguments have been produced to justify not joining the fight against COVID-19. To address them is to get drawn into a rabbit hole of illogic and anti-science.
The virus has proven its case, by sickening and killing millions of people. The vaccines have proven their case, too, by protecting millions and driving down the number of people infected.
But now we are battling an even more dangerous, because more contagious form of this virus. It is spreading deeper into the population and finding those who are vulnerable.
Fighting COVID-19 doesn’t ask a lot of us. Getting a shot and wearing a mask aren’t big deals — not compared with being hospitalized because you can’t breathe or suffering for months with the agonizing symptoms of long COVID. Why are so many of us unwilling to sacrifice, just a little bit, for the sake of everyone else? Whatever the answer, it’s disheartening.
Local editorials are written by the Post-Star editorial board, which includes Ben Rogers, president and director of local sales and marketing; Brian Corcoran, regional finance director and former publisher; Will Doolittle, projects editor; and Bob Condon, local news editor.