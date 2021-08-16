EDITORIAL: We are all responsible for each other in this pandemic, if not always

For those offering cavalier rejoinders to the pleas they get vaccinated, wear masks and take this pandemic seriously, even a small rural county like our own is providing arguments you should listen to.

The retort that each person can take responsibility for their own safety, by choosing to get the vaccine and take part in other safety precautions — or not — is incorrect and irresponsible, and the spread of the delta variant among both the unvaccinated and the vaccinated population demonstrates that.

In a pandemic, we are all responsible for the safety of the whole. No one is an island when a virus is ravaging the community. If you facilitate its spread, you bear responsibility for the people who end up getting sick.

That means, if eligible, you should get vaccinated. The more people who hold out, selfishly refusing, the more people will get sick.

Some of those who get sick will be unvaccinated (and some of the unvaccinated will be children), and they will face a higher risk of hospitalization and death. Some of those who get sick — a smaller percentage — will be vaccinated, because they may have pre-existing health issues that put them at risk.